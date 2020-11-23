Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Troops on Saturday night successfully foiled an attack by bandits on communities in Sabon Birni general area of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The military informed the Kaduna State Government of this development when heads of security agencies led by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, visited Sabon Birni yesterday on a confidence building meeting.

At the meeting, which had traditional, religious and community leaders drawn from the Sabon Birni general area, Aruwan said: “We are here on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to commend troops who successfully foiled coordinated attacks by bandits on Saturday night.

“The troops showed bravery and courage in securing communities in the general area. We are here to thank them, and to ask for more from them.

“From your end, we solicit support and cooperation for troops and all the personnel working here. We have to work together because security is participatory, involving government, security agencies and citizens. Citizens are at the center of these efforts.”