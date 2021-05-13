From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated nine Boko Haram terrorists during an attempt to attack the outskirt of Maiduguri, the Borno capital, on Tuesday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the terrorists tried to advance from the Aldawari axis, to attack soft targets in Jiddari Polo, but were repelled by combined troops of the Army, Police, vigilantes and hunters.

“Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralised while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three browning machine guns, a rocket propelled gun and four AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.

“Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries among other items,” he said.

However, some residents, who witnessed the incident told Daily Sun that over a dozen of Boko Haram insurgents, riding on motorcycles and gun trucks, circumvented security measures at the city outskirts as they advance towards the Jiddari Polo, some three kilometres to the city centre, on Tuesday evening.

“They came around 5pm and parked their motorcycles and vehicles somewhere down the road. I fled my house with other people when they started firing. They were carrying big guns. I met some of them along the road while fleeing, but they told me they were not looking for me. They said, don’t fear, we have targets, not people like you,” Hajiya Hadiza (other names withheld) told Daily Sun, yesyerday, near the scene of attack.

Another resident, Malam Dani said he escaped the over an hour heavy firing by divine intervention.

“Alhamudullah (Praise be to God). I never knew I would not be killed. Some Boko Haram ran into our direction when soldiers and policemen were pursuing them. Gun shots were coming from everywhere. Then policemen were throwing teargas, so Boko Haram people could not run very well,” he disclosed.

Daily Sun also gathered from the residents that some of the insurgents escaped with two vehicles belonging to residents. It was also gathered that two residents were killed in the attack, though the claim could not be officially authenticated at press time.

Meanwhile, the army spokesman,Yerima, said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the gallantry of the troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and assured them of their security during the festive period and beyond.