Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East repelled another attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Monguno town in Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. John Enenche who made this known said the soldiers from Sector 3 and Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole killed 20 of the terrorists.

“The ground troops of Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorists attempted to breach Munguno town in Borno on Saturday, June 13. During the combined brave Sector 3 counter attack and precise ISR and munition delivery by the Air Task Force, 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were neutralised and four of their gun trucks destroyed. The troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces commends the land component and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation. The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre,” he said.