Barely three days after armed bandits invaded Zagzaga community in Munya Local Government area of Niger State and abducted scores of residents, security agents on Thursday night prevented another possible attack on the community by the bandits. A source close to the community told Saturday Sun on phone that the bandits in their numbers, and riding on motorcycles, were advancing towards the community at about 11:00pm but made u-turn when they (bandits) were informed that the security agents were on patrol in the area.

It was gathered that the bandits immediately retreated back to Sohon Kabula, through the high tension, 33KVA transmission line which they now use as their entrance and exist route to the community. After the Monday morning raid, the source disclosed that the bandits divided themselves into two groups, some of them laying siege at a primary school in Sohon Kabula with about 30 motorcycles, while another group were said to have taken their victims to Rigana forest near Kaduna from where they will be moved to Brinin Gwari and possibly to Zamfara.

The source said three people have regained their freedom out of the 70 that were abducted on Monday morning. The three include two nursing mothers who were let go by the bandits because of their babies, and a man who escaped on the way, and has already relocated from the community with his family. The reporter gathered that no contact had been made with the community on how the bandits will release the victims from their captivity, raising apprehension among the villagers. The Secretary of the Munya Local Government Council, Mr James Jagaba had on Wednesday confirmed the invasion of the Zagzaga community during which he said one person was killed, several others injured and 64 villagers abducted.

The Niger State Police Command had yet to react to the attack as at the time of filing the report.

