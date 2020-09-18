Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity fighting banditry, kidnapping and other nefarious crimes in the north west has foiled a bandits attack on a village and rescued 22 kidnapped victims in Zamfara and Katsina states.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko said the gallant troops also recovered many arms and ammunition.

“On 13th September, troops deployed at Moriki and Jangeru responded to a distress call and foiled a planned armed bandits attack on Mai-Zuma village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state following a severe shoot out along Kayawa axis forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray and abandoned three motorcycles which were recovered by the gallant troops,” he said.

Onyeuko said on 12th September, troops deployed at Dandume in Katsina state rescued two young girls who were earlier kidnapped by bandits on 18th August,

after a hot pursuit by the troops which forced the bandits to abandon their victims escaping troops’ wrath by the skin of their teeth.

He added that on 17th September,

troops deployed in Faskari responding to a distress call rescued 8 kidnapped victims from suspected bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area in Faskari local government area of Katsina state.

“Troops while on patrol at Chabas Chabas, swiftly responded to a distress call and rescued a Canter truck driver, 11 women and children who were on their way to Batsari Market but were blocked by suspected bandits along Shimfida – Gurbi road in Katsina state,” he said.

The Acting Director said on 17th September, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Dansadau arrested a suspected bandit named Bello Ibrahim on a motorcycle on his way to Dandalla village in Dansadau, local government area of Zamfara state with one Pump Action rifle and 3 live cartridges carefully concealed in a bag.

“On 16th September, troops deployed in Faskari arrested a suspected bandits informant named Isah Indo while spying on troops location.Similarly, following credible information, troops deployed at Yankara arrested a suspected bandits collaborator named Idris Isah from Yampa village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, who is reported to be engaged in illicit activities with bandits,” he said.

He said on 16th September, troops deployed at Magami arrested one Mr Yaya Rabiu at Magami checkpoint. The suspect was identified by troops to be a member of a notorious bandit gang that recently attacked troops location at Ruwandawa-Kwankele village in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State.

Onyeuko assured people of north west of the troops commitment of the troops to the safety of lives and property within the zone and therefore encouraged the people to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations.