From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the Northeast have destroyed seven gun trucks belonging to the Boko Haram group at Marte village in Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said several of the terrorists were killed during the operation that started on the night of January 15, and lasted to the early hours of January 16.

Enenche, in a statement, said: “After successfully repelling a Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ attack on Marte, with the destruction of seven gun trucks by combined ground and air operations, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has obliterated additional six gun trucks and eliminated scores of terrorists who were attempting to reinforce their colleagues in the attack.

“This occurred on the night of 15 January through to the early hours of 16 January 2021 as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement.

“The helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than six additional gun trucks, which were seen engulfed in flames across the battlespace.

“Several other terrorists were mopped-up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP elements.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great Nation.

“We shall not relent until normalcy is restored not only in the Northeast ,but also in every other troubled part of our beloved Country”.