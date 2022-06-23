From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja said soldiers on internal security operations intercepted a vehicle loaded with assorted explosives and ammunition along at Utanga village, near Obudu Mountains in Cross Rivers State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure, said the vehicle, a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, was intercepted along the Utanga village by soldiers from 13 Brigade operating under 82 Division, Nigerian Army.

Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the soldiers deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana, had attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint, but the driver sped off, forcing the soldiers to open fire on the tyres and immobilised the vehicle. He listed the weapons found on the vehicle after a thorough search by the soldiers to include 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO), 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, military uniforms and kits.

“Members of the public are, please, urged to continue to support our troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country.”

