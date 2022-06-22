From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja has said that troops on internal security operations in Cross Rivers State have intercepted a vehicle loaded with assorted explosives and ammunitions along at Utanga village near Obudu mountains.

Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier, General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure, said the vehicle, a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, was intercepted along the Utanga village by soldiers from 13 Brigade operating under 82 Division, Nigerian Army.

Nwachukwu said in a statement that the soldiers deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana, had attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver sped off, forcing the soldlers to open fire on the tyres and immobilized the vehicle. He listed the weapons found on the vehicle after a thorough search by the soldiers to include 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO), 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, military uniforms and kits.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads:

