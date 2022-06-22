From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Army Headquarters in Abuja has said that troops on internal security operations in Cross Rivers State have intercepted a vehicle loaded with assorted explosives and ammunitions along at Utanga village near Obudu mountains.
Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier, General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure, said the vehicle, a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, was intercepted along the Utanga village by soldiers from 13 Brigade operating under 82 Division, Nigerian Army.
Nwachukwu said in a statement that the soldiers deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana, had attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver sped off, forcing the soldlers to open fire on the tyres and immobilized the vehicle. He listed the weapons found on the vehicle after a thorough search by the soldiers to include 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO), 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, military uniforms and kits.
Nwachukwu’s statement reads:
Troops of 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday 21 June 2022, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, ladened with assorted munition while en route Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.
Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. The driver’s recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilizing it.
A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition. Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.
Members of the public are please urged to continue to support our troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country.
