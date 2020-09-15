Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have rescued 31 kidnapped victims, arrested 29 bandits and their collaborators and eliminated one in continued offensives against bandits in the North West region.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said the troops had recorded more successes against the bandits and other criminal elements in recent time.

Onyeuko also said that the troops on August 30, intercepted bandits along Anka-Gummi road in Zamfara and recovered 40 rustled cows and handed them to their owners. He said the troops foiled another cattle rustling attempt and recovered several cattle from suspected cattle rustlers that invaded Zango village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.