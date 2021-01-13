From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Army said troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to dominate the North West theatre with what they described as confidence building patrols, robust and aggressive ambushes along with clearance operations.

“This is with a view to completely wiping out the remnant bandits and other criminal elements from the region,” the Army said in a press statement yesterday while announcing the latest elimination of about 10 bandits operating in parts of Katsina State.

The statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said that on January 2, 2021, based on credible human intelligence about movement of bandits sighted crossing Garin Inu in Batsari Local Government Area, troops deployed at Batsari swiftly mobilised and laid ambush along the bandits’ route at Garin Garus.

He said: “While at the ambush position, the gallant troops made contact with the marauding bandits and engaged them with overwhelming firepower, thereby neutralizing five bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries as indicated by traces of blood along their escape routes.

“Further exploitation of the area by the gallant troops led to the capture of three AK-47 rifles and two AK-47 rifle magazines loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“In another encounter on January 10, 2021, troops deployed at Sabon Layi while clearing bandits’ enclaves around Maigora general area in Faskari Local Government Area came in contact with armed bandits at Unguwar Rimi leading to a fierce gun battle.”