Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have successful killed 100 bandits and arrested 463, including informants and illegal miners, during an aggressive onslaught against bandits and other criminals in the North West Nigeria, military authorities say.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, while briefing newsmen at the Nigerian Army Super IV in Faskari.

He said since the commencement of Operation Sahel to stem the tide of the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other sundry crimes in the North West, the troops have continued to record tremendous successes.

‘So far, in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralised, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and three camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested,’ he said.

He reported that a large cache of arms and ammunition, which include 43 AK47 rifles, 1 GPMG and 100 dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special) and 151 live cartridges of ammunition, were also recovered.

Gen Onyeuko added that 81 bandit’s camps including that of the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed.

‘In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, 6 arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers and 32 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested,’ he added.

Onyeuko said the troops have foiled 74 bandits attacks and 54 kidnap incidents since the onslaught began.