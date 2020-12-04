From Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Members of the Nigerian Army special squad, Operation Sahel Sanity in various operations in parts of the North-West killed a total of 12 bandits between November 12 and 29, 2020.

Briefing reporters on Friday at the Operation Sahel Sanity Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina State, on activities of the troops within the period, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said that the troops recovered a total of 11 AK-47 rifles and three Dane guns.

“Four suspected armed robbers and three cattle rustlers were nabbed by troops while 300 cows were recovered during the operations,” Onyeuko said.

According to him, “On November 15, our gallant troops while conducting routine night patrol came in contact with armed bandits at Yar Tasha village in Zurmi local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“On sighting the troops advance, the criminals immediately started firing sporadically but the troops displayed tactical superiority, closed in and overpowered the bandits with overwhelming firepower.

“In the process, three of the bandits were neutralised, three AK-47 rifles with three magazines loaded with live rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition were recovered by the troops.

“Some of the bandits however, managed to escape by the skin of their teeth with varying degrees of injuries.

“Similarly, on 16 November 2020, the gallant troops while acting on credible intelligence about kidnappers’ activities at Garin Arawa in Tangaza local Government Area of Sokoto State, swiftly moved to the area and made contact with the criminals.

“During the encounter, the gallant troops neutralised one of the kidnappers as others escaped in disarray into the bushes owing to troops superior fighting prowess.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle mounted with a magazine and one motorcycle.

“In another development, on November 21, troops conducted a robust clearance operation and assaulted bandits enclaves at Mararaban Kawaye and Gobirawa villages in Safana local Government Area of Katsina State respectively.

“The gallant troops encountered initial resistance at Gobirawa but successfully over-powered the bandits.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, six bandits were neutralised while four AK-47 rifles, three Dane guns and two motorcycles were captured.

“Furthermore, on November 21, 2020, troops acting on timely information smashed a bandit’s syndicate hideout at Galadi village in Shinkafi local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“During the operation, two bandits were neutralised. A meticulous cordon and search by the troops led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles in the hideout.

“Also, on 22, 2020, troops conducting farm patrol along Gidan Ruwa axis of Zurmi local Government Area of Zamfara State came into contact with some marauding bandits.

“On sighting the advancing troops, the suspects fired sporadically in an attempt to escape.

“Nevertheless the resilient troops pursued them with heavy volume of fire leading to the neutralisation of one of the escaping bandits and recovering of one AK-47 rifle loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition in the process.”

“These ongoing operations, without doubt, have led to the achievement of tremendous successes such as neutralization of bandits, recovery of arms, destruction of bandit’s camps, rescue of kidnapped victims, arrest of suspected bandits and their collaborators.”