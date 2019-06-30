Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD) have killed 15 bandits and overrun many bandits’ camps in an aggressive onslaught the criminals in Zamfara State.

A statement by the OPHD acting Force Information Officer, Lieutenant Ayobami Oni-Orisan, said the troops in their intensive operations to rid the state of banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping encountered stiff resistance but overran the bandits.

“The gallant troops effectively neutralised 15 bandits and destroyed all their camps and logistics. Some of the bandits fled the battle for dear life, scampering into the surrounding bushes with fatal gunshot wounds,” he said.