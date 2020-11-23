Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations in the North West zone of the country have killed 13 bandits and recovered several arms, ammunitions and other logistics from them.

The DHQ also said that the soldiers rescued three kidnapped victims and arrested a notorious bandit informant who had been on the wanted list of security agencies.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers from Operation Accord, supported by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships bombarded several bandits’ strongholds at Dutsen Emai in Zamfara State and killed scores of their fighters.

Enenche’s statement reads: “Troops of Operation Accord have intensified the onslaught against criminal elements in the North West zone with significant successes. The gallant troops on November 21 made contacts with bandits while on covert operation at Galadi village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. During the operation, two bandits were neutralised while two AK 47 rifles were recovered.

“Equally, the gallant troops during clearance operation at Sabon Tunga and Tamuske villages neutralised several armed bandits and rescued three kidnapped victims. The gallant troops supported by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships bombarded bandit’s enclaves at Dutsen Emai in Zamfara State.

“In another development, still same day, troops while on routine patrol at Gobirawa village made contact with armed bandits. During the encounter, six armed bandits were neutralised while four AK 47 rifles, three Dane guns and two motorcycles were recovered.

“In the same vein, following credible intelligence on activities of illegal miners at Kadauri general area in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and apprehended 11 suspected illegal miners.