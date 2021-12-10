From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja said that soldiers on counter insurgency and other internal security operations in the country killed 172 terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorising the peace in the country in the last two weeks.

The DHQ also said troops arrested 138 terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and their collaborators, drug peddlers, cattle rustlers and oil thieves and rescued 51 abducted persons, including 20 personnel of the Nigerian Police Force kidnapped when the terrorists attacked the Police Division at Buni Yadi, in Yobe State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at a media briefing on updates of military operations conducted between November 25-December 9.

He said during the period under review, 192 repentant terrorists and their families, comprising 51 males, 67 females and 74 children, surrendered to the troops and that the surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

Onyeuko, while noting that troops had embarked on multiple land, maritime and air operations at different locations of the various theatres of operation that resulted in the destruction of several criminals hideouts and strongholds, recovery of arms, weapons, ammunition and other equipment, said the troops discovered and immobilised a total of 39 illegal refining sites, 73 ovens, 25 cooking pots/boilers, 18 cooling systems, 27 reservoirs, 39 large dugout pits and 89 storage tanks.

He further stated that a total of 1,014,000 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil; 50,500 litres of dual purpose kerosene and 1,808,500 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered during the period.

Onyeuko said the military would continue in all its joint efforts in the fight against criminalities in the country and commended the sacrifices of its troops in the various theatres of operation for their courage and resilience towards achieving sustainable peace in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .