Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity of the Nigerian Army have arrested about 157 illegal miners, bandit collaborators and killed two bandits in the ongoing onslaught against bandits and kidnappers in the North West.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko, said the operation is aimed at eradicating banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes in the North West region.

Omyeuko said on August 23, the troops raided an illegal mining site, which also served as bandits hideout along Gadan Zaima – Zuru Road in Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.