The Kaduna State Government, said troops of Nigerian Army have frustrated some bandits along Kaduna-Zaria road and neutralised two of them.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aru in a statement, said the troops repelled the bandits around Fondisho general area, along the Kaduna-Zaria road in Igabi local government.

He added that operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops responded quickly to credible intelligence and set up an ambush position at the location.

“On entering the area, the bandits sprang the ambush and came under intense fire as they were stoutly repelled by the troops, two of the criminals were thus neutralized,” Aruwan said.

The commissioner said the state government praised the troops for their swiftness in responding to the intelligence report.

“The government conveyed its appreciation to the troops and other security forces, while encouraging them to sustain the determined efforts to rout all criminal elements. Since many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, government hereby appeals to communities in the general area to report any questionable persons seeking medical attention.”

Meanwhile, one person has been reported dead while three others were injured in a lone accident along Ore-Okitipupa axis in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore, Mr Sikiru Alonge, confirmed that four people were involved in a lone accident because of speeding. One male child died while the other three sustained injuries.