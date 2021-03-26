From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPSW), on Wednesday evening, engaged suspected armed bandits in a fierce gun battle at Abaji, in Shitile axis of Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, leading to the death of two bandits, with nine others injured.

The troops also recovered one AK47 riffle and other ammunitions during the encounter with the armed bandits in the area.

Daily Sun gathered from the area that the troops responded to a distress call that suspected armed bandits had gone to launch an attack on Abaji market in the Shitile community, killing one villager.

It was further gathered that the troops immediately mobilised to the market to repel the bandits, leading to a heavy shootout between them and the bandits.

A source from Katsina Ala town, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the OPWS troops overpowered the bandits, following which two of the bandits were eliminated by the troops, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

However, one of the soldiers was said to have been among those who were injured during the encounter.

The source, however, stated that the armed bandits had earlier invaded the Abaji market and opened fire on the people, and in the process, killed one trader before troops arrived to repel them.

The troops were said to have pursued after the armed bandits suspected to be Gana boys and neutralised two of them bringing the total number of causalities to three.

“It was around 5pm and 6pm this evening when we suddenly heard gunshots in and around the Abaji market, and people started running for their safety. Despite running, the bandits continued shooting and, in the process, killed one person.

“We quickly alerted OPWS troops and they responded immediately and came to repel the armed bandits. The army went after the armed gang and engaged them in a gun duel, killing some of them in the process.

“They (OPWS) were able to kill two of them because we saw two dead bodies in addition to the one person that was earlier killed in the market place, bringing the number of death to three,” the source said.

The Katsina-Ala Council boss, Alfred Atera also confirmed that one person was killed and others injured in the twilight attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report.