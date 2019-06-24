Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers in counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed two members of the Boko Haram group in Borno State.

Acting director, Army public relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, said, “In its routine effort in providing and maintaining a secure and steady passage of persons and goods as well as free vehicular movements along some notable roads/main supply routes (MSR) in the North East, troops of 26 Brigade Garrison on patrol and escort duties of civilian merchants and commuters along Wala village and adjoining communities on Saturday had a fierce encounter with a desperate terrorist ambush team desperately craving for food and other essentials.

“During the encounter, troops swiftly responded with heavy gunfire; thwarted the ambush, exterminated two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles.

“Subsequently, intelligence revealed that the terrorists were informed by their informants of the troop’s movement in order to use the opportunity to grab foodstuff for survival.

“In order to consolidate on the gains achieved from the ambush clearance, further exploitation of the general area and beyond was undertaken with the troops of 121 Task Force Battalion dispatched to reinforce the 26 Brigade Garrison.

“During advance, troops discovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed along their axis of advance. The IEDs were successfully detonated and cleared.

“Despite the IED threat, the resilient troops proceeded further to ensure the general area is cleared of terrorists and explosives. There was no casualty on the part of Nigerian Army during the operation.”