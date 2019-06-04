Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said its troops have killed 20 members of Boko Haram operating around the fringes of the Lake Chad in its renewed effort to end terrorism in the area.

Chief of Military Public Information of MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha, who made this known in a statement, said the terrorists met their end during a clearance operation embarked upon by the troops in the region of Arege, Malkonory and Tumbum Rego.

He, however, said that four soldiers were injured during the operation. Antigha said: “In continuation of the ongoing offensive operations to oust Islamic State terrorists from the Lake Chad area, troops of the MNJTF in conjunction with national forces, in an early morning raid today, neutralized over 20 terrorists operating around Arege, Malkonory and Tumbum Rego general area.

“Similarly, several gun trucks, arms and ammunition, as well as a vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device, which was meant to disrupt troops advance, was also destroyed.

“Unfortunately, four personnel of the MNJTF were wounded during the fire fight and have been evacuated for urgent medical attention.

“The MNJTF remains committed to delivering the mandate of the force and, therefore, urges continuous support and solidarity of the good people of the Lake Chad region.”