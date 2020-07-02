Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that military operations conducted across the country in the last two weeks have led to the killing of 26 bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and oil thieves.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in Abuja at a media briefing, said the soldiers also effected the arrest of twelve criminals, including two foreigners, seizing several arms and ammunition from them.

Gen Enenche, giving an update of military internal security operations across the country, said the troops also rescued in Katsina and Zamfara states 29 kidnapped victims who have since been handed over to their respective state governments.

He listed the items recovered by the soldiers to include of 505 rustled cattle, 4 AK-47 rifles, one AK-47 magazine, 150 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 4 locally made rifles, and 5 locally made pistols, amongst other items at Akaa and Mbagyeren villages in Ukum LGA of Benue State on 26 June 2020.

Enenche made the following statement:

‘The Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued its major operations across the country with renewed vigour and attendant successes. In this regard, our regular update is necessary to acquaint the general public on our progress. Gentlemen of the press, today’s briefing will as such focus on the activities and successes of troops in the various geo-political zones of the country.

NORTH-EAST ZONE

‘In the North-East, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) recorded commendable results in the past two weeks. During the period under review, troops conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralization of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items. Between 18 and 30 June 2020, the Air Task Force of OPLD conducted intensive airstrikes to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation LONG REACH along the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State following concerted Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions. The air operations led to the destruction of a BHT tactical command centre housing some of their high-value leaders and neutralized several of their fighters at Garin Maloma and Yuwe villages. Additionally, airstrikes conducted at Buka Korege, Bula Bello, Ngoske, Tongule, Bukar Meram and Warshale Villages led to the destruction of several BHT locations and gun trucks while scores of fighters were effectively neutralized.

‘Meanwhile, troops of the Army Super Camp 17 at Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area and troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Response Area Aulari in Bama Local Government Area, both in Borno State, successfully repelled BHT/ISWAP’s attacks on 24 and 25 June 2020, respectively. The gallant troops responded to the terrorists’ attacks with superior firepower, thereby killing 2 of them in contact and recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 2 Hand Grenades and some ammunition as well as 2 Rocket Propelled Guns and Unexploded Ordnances fired by the terrorists.

‘While the Armed Forces of Nigeria reinvigorates and intensifies her operational activities in the theatre in the North East, it has not relented in its non-kinetic operations. These activities are evident in the civil-military cooperation activities provided at various quarters by the Nigerian military, including the continued provision of medical outreach to IDPs by the Military. These activities led to improved civil-military relations, thereby enhancing the provision of information to security agencies, which resulted in the remarkable successes recorded in the recent past in the North East Zone.

NORTH-WEST ZONE

‘In continuation of aggressive clearance operation in the North-West zone of the country, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI under Operation ACCORD have continued to record significant successes against the criminal elements. This is in addition to the several air bombardments conducted under the subsidiary Operation WUTAN DAJI. The air bombardments led to the neutralization of several bandits and their Logistics bases in Doumbourou, Kuyanbana, Bimasa forests as well as Dunya village in Katsina and Zamfara States respectively. Also, within the period under review, troops foiled armed bandits attack in Katsina and Zamfara States. Troops successfully killed 12 armed bandits and arrested 6 suspected bandits’ informers/collaborators across the theatre.

‘Similarly, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI under Operation ACCORD also rescued 29 kidnapped victims in Katsina and Zamfara States. They were handed over to the 2 State governments. These successes recorded within the period under review have brought about a renewed vigour and determination on the side of the gallant troops in tackling the security challenge in the North West Zone.

NORTH-CENTRAL ZONE

‘In the North-Central zone, troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN, THUNDER-STRIKE, WHIRL STROKE and GAMA-AIKI conducted several ambushes, raids, clearance patrols and air operations at various locations within the zone which resulted in tremendous successes within the period under review.

‘Notably, troops neutralized 4 bandits affiliated to wanted militia leader “Gana” at their hideout around Che Jukun village in Donga LGA of Taraba State on 29 June 2020. Troops had also earlier arrested 6 of his key lieutenants at Shakpev village under Tiir and Yoyoo council ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue state on 25 June 2020, while 3 kidnappers were also neutralized during an ambush operation along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on 28 June 2020. Additionally, the Air Component of the subsidiary Operation GAMA AIKI neutralized several bandits and arrested 2 other fleeing bandits who happened to be foreigners, during intensive airstrikes at Kasuwan Ango Community in Mariga LGA of Niger State. The airstrikes were conducted in the night of 28 and early hours of 29 June 2020.

‘Furthermore, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN recovered a total of 505 rustled cattle in Plateau State between 24 and 29 June 2020 while troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE recovered 4 AK 47 rifles, one AK 47 magazine, 150 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 4 locally made rifles, and 5 locally made pistols, amongst other items at Akaa and Mbagyeren villages in Ukum LGA of Benue State on 26 June 2020.

‘As part of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities under Operation ACCORD, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and WHIRL STROKE also conducted a series of activities between 25 and 29 June 2020. These activities include the distribution of palliatives to communities in Riyom and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State and the conduct of a COVID-19 pandemic Enlightenment campaign at Sabon Gida and Suntai Daji communities in Donga LGA of Taraba State. Equally, the drilling of one new borehole at Nkindero village in Bassa LGA of Plateau State commenced with the site assessment of the preferred location on 29 June 2020. This was followed by distribution of palliatives to various communities in Langai and Chanso communities in Mangu LGA of Plateau State on the same day.

‘Summarily, with the scaling up of activities in the North Central Zone, peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations while the confidence of the local populace is being enhanced. Furthermore, farmers are gradually returning to their farms as a result of troops’ patrols in the hinterlands to deny armed herdsmen, rustlers and other criminals, freedom of action. Also, the ongoing CIMIC activities continue to foster the much desired Civil-Military Cooperation between troops and the local populace.

SOUTH-SOUTH ZONE

‘In the South-South zone of the country, the Maritime Component of Operation DELTA SAFE has recorded tremendous successes within the period under review. Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA dismantled illegal refining sites. These sites were observed to have been reactivated with 6 ovens, 5 surface metal storage tanks and 5 dug out pits laden with about 57,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO and 649. 1 barrel of suspected stolen crude oil. These sites are located around Otumara Community in Warri South-West, Burutu and Bomadi LGAs of Delta State. Troops also arrested 2 suspects. The suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.

‘Similarly, subsidiary Operation CALM WATERS and Operation SWIFT RESPONSE (OSR) have continued to record remarkable successes. The successes recorded within the period under review include seizure of 135 bags of 50 kg foreign parboiled rice as well as arrest of boats involved in smuggling activities amongst others. These operations were conducted based on credible intelligence with the combined teams of OSR and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) strike force. These successes recorded have drastically reduced the smuggling of contrabands into the country especially from the South-South axis. The Joint Operation with the NCS proved a worthy partnership in the ongoing border drill. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to partner with other security agencies in sustaining the current gains against criminal elements.

‘Overall, the Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their commitment and professionalism. Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals across the country. The High Command of the Armed Forces, also reassures the general public of its commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive. Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action.’