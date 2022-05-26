From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have reportedly neutralised three suspected kidnappers in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

A heavily armed suspected kidnappers, according to sources from the area, stormed the town and abducted one Omemma Chimobi, an Igbo trader, on Tuesday, and were on their way out when troops of the military spike operation intercepted them.

Benue State Security Adviser, Lt.Col. Paul Hemba (retd), disclosed that the troops acted on intelligence information and trailed the kidnappers, until they were able to intercept them.

Hemba, who claimed to have been given the report by an OPWS top official, told newsmen, by telephone, that three of the bandits were killed in a gun duel with the troops, while the abductee was rescued alive.

“On a tip off, troops of sub-sector 2, Zaki Baim trailed the bandits through Yam Market Road, as they were looking for escape routes.

“On sighting troops, the bandits opened fire from inside the red Toyota Corolla wagon, but troops returned superior fire power and neutralised three of the bandits and the kidnapped victim, Omemma Chimobi, was rescued in the vehicle.

Hemba listed items recovered by the troops from the armed kidnappers to include one Ak47 rifle, three magazines loaded, one toyota corolla wagon, one desert camouflage, one woodland camouflage and handsets.

