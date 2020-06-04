Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on counter terrorism operations in the North East have killed three top Boko Haram commanders and 72 fighters in its continuous operations to wipe out terrorism in the county.

The soldiers, who were on counter attack operations after a failed attack on troops’ location at Banki Junction, also recovered huge cache of ammunition and other weapons from the terrorists.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, gave the names of the three top commanders, who he said belonged to the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorists’ group, as Abu Jamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari.

Enenche’s statement reads: “Following Boko Haram terrorists’ failed attack on troops’ location at Banki Junction and Response Area Firgi within the 7 Division Strike Group. Consequently, troops of Operation LAFYA DOLE carried out a counter attack against the terrorists on the 26th of May 2020.

After the attack, human intelligence confirmed the death of some high-ranking commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorists’ group.

“The BHT/ISWAP commanders that were killed include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap, among others. Additionally, 72 members of the sect were also neutralised. Others wounded with narrow chances of survival include some high profile commanders and fighters, namely Abu Jamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari.

“Equally, a large number of their equipment, including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force during BHT/ISWAP fighters withdrawal which was in disarray.

“Furthermore, credible information indicate that the BHT/ISWAP camp is in chaos and presently unable to conduct any offensive due to heavy losses. Additionally, the blockade of their spy routes, networks, crossing points and logistics supplies had further crippled the terrorists and limited their freedom of movement and action to the advantage of own troops.

“Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to ending the North East security challenge. The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby encourages all troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists.”