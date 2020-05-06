Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says that the Nigerian military is winning the counterinsurgency war against terrorism, announcing that it has killed 43 BHT/ISWAP fighters and 153 bandits in its latest onslaught against terrorists and armed bandits in the country.

The DHQ added that counterinsurgency troops have destroyed several logistics installations and networks belonging to the terrorists and arrested 16 high profile informants.

The Coordinator, Defence Media operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing on Wednesday, said several kidnapped victims were rescued by the troops during the operation conducted in the last four weeks.

Gen Enenche, giving a breakdown of the successes recorded by military operations across the country, said troops also uncovered several illegal bunkering operations in the Niger Delta and recovered 1,781,000) litres of crude oil.