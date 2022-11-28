From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity had, during clearance operations, killed four bandits in identified hideouts in Tsohon Gayan community, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops were said to have made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits, killing four of them. This was contained in a statement yesterday by the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement read: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralised four bandits during clearance operations in identified hideouts around Tsohon Gayan, Chikun LGA.

“This was conveyed in operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government. The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits. Two bandits were neutralised during the engagement, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

“Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralised have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam. The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and praised the troops for their resilience and courage in the latest success.

Clearance operations will continue in the general area and other locations.”