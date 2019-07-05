Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD) have again killed over 40 bandits and arrested seven other notorious ones in a series of operations in Zamfara State.

A statement by the acting Force Information Officer, Lieutenant Abayomi Oni- Orisan, said on June 30, the air component of OPHD, while conducting intensive bomb runs at several identified bandits’ camps in Dumburum forest where scores of bandits were neutralized, 10 bandits fleeing from the forest were killed by ground troops deployed in blocking positions around the general area.

Oni-Orisan said on July 2, the air component of OPHD effectively neutralized 20 armed bandits at a location close to Munhaye town about 15 kilometres from Katsina State.

Oni-Orisan said on the same day, over 10 bandits were also killed when the ground troops came in contact with heavily armed bandits at Bawan-Daji general area in Anka Local Government Area.

He added that seven notorious bandits were arrested while over 127 and two motorcycles were recovered and also one kidnapped victim was rescued during the separate operations by troops of OPHD to rid the state of criminals.

“The Force Commander (FC), Major-General Jide Jellil Ogunlade, duly uses this medium to reassure the good and peace loving inhabitants of Zamfara State of their safety,” he said.