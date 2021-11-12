From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on counter insurgency operations and other security operations across the country killed 46 terrorists and bandits in the last two weeks and rescued 140 kidnapped persons.

The DHQ also said that another 1,186 members of Boko Haram, alongside their families, surrendered to troops in Borno State in the last two weeks. The figure comprises 226 males, 406 females and 555 children.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at a media briefing on the update of military operations conducted between October 29-November 11, said 135 criminal suspects, including informants, logistics suppliers to terrorists and bandits were arrested.

He also said the troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and immobilised 20 illegal refining sites and arrested eight suspects, including two impostors in the Niger Delta within two weeks.

Onyeuko said that the illegal refining sites had 62 ovens, 12 cooking pots/boilers, eight cooling systems, 19 reservoirs, 18 large dugout pits and 88 storage tanks.

He added that troops also rescued 13 kidnapped civilians within the period and recovered arms and ammunition from the criminals.

He said a total of 1.25 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 1.14 million litres of stolen crude were recovered in the course of the operations.

“Also, troops neutralised three armed robbers and rescued two kidnapped civilians, while five criminal elements associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted land, maritime and air operations in the South-South zone, to forestall activities of economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

“Within the period, several anti-illegal oil production and raid operations were executed at different locations in the Zone that yielded significant results,” he said.

Onyeuko, said military operations have continued to record tremendous successes with the degrading of the operational capabilities of the terrorist elements, limit their freedom of action and drive scores of them into surrendering.

