The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said soldiers on counter-insurgency operations and other security operations across the country killed 46, terrorists and bandits in the last two weeks and rescued 140, kidnapped persons.

The DHQ, also said that another 1,186 members of the Boko Haram terrorists alongside their families surrendered to troops in Borno State in the last two weeks. The figure comprises 226 males, 406 females and 555 children.

The acting director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known at a media briefing on the update on military operations conducted between October 29-November 11, said 135 criminal suspects including informants, logistics suppliers to terrorists and bandits were arrested.

He also said that troops discovered and immobilized 20 illegal refining sites, 62 ovens, 12 cooking pots/boilers, 8 cooling systems, 19 reservoirs, 18 large dugout pits and 88 storage tanks in the fight against economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Onyeuko, said military operations have continued to record tremendous successes with the degrading of the operational capabilities of the terrorist elements, limit their freedom of action and drive scores of them into surrendering.

Giving an update on the operations, Onyeuko said:

The troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to sustain the operational tempo in the land, maritime and air operations across the various theatres of operation in the Country. The operational activities of our troops across the Country in the past 2 weeks recorded significant results. Today’s brief will cover a summary of our operational activities from 29 Oct to 11 Nov 2021.

OPERATION HADIN KAI

Within the period in focus, the troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted a series of land and air operations across the North East theatre that yielded commendable results. The sustained synergy in the land and air operational efforts have continued to degrade the operational capabilities of the terrorist elements, limit their freedom of action and drive scores of them into surrendering. Some of these operations were executed at different locations in Borno and Yobe States, including; Rann, Dalayazara, Gwange Kura, Bam Buratai, Makintakuri and Muduvi villages as well as Marte – Dikwa and Buni Yadi – Jauro Bashir roads. In the course of these operations within the period of 2 weeks, 31 terrorists were neutralized and 71 of them were arrested including 2 women logistics suppliers namely Mrs Aisha Umar 19 years with a child of (2 years) and Mrs Kaltumi Bakura 20 years all residents at IDP Camp in Bama. Also a total of 122 assorted weapons were recovered. Additionally, a total of 97 kidnapped civilians were rescued, while a total of 1,186 of BHT elements and their families comprising 226 adult males, 406 adult females and 555 children surrendered to own troops at different locations in Borno State.

All recovered items have been handed appropriately and rescued victims reunited with their families, while arrested and surrendered terrorists have been profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

OPERATION HADARIN DAJI

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI carried out extensive land and air operations across the theatre within the period under review. These operations were conducted at different locations including; Maidabino Town in Danmusa LGA as well as Gidan Diya village and Faskari town in Faskari LGA of Katsina State. Other locations were; Gusau – Magami road in Maru LGA; Dauran village in Zurmi LGA and Munhaya forest, all in Zamfara State as well as Zodi Hills along Zuru road in Kebbi State. Cumulatively, a total of 16 criminal elements were arrested; 13 armed bandits were neutralized and 6 kidnapped civilians were rescued; while 12 assorted arms and 77 rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions were recovered within the period of 2 weeks. Additionally, troops held peace and security meetings with community and youth leaders and other critical Stakeholders, as a non-kinetic approach to addressing the security challenges in the North West Zone of the Country.

OPERATION SAFE HAVEN

Troops maintained continuous vigilance and dominated Operation the entire theatre of SAFE HAVEN with constant land and air patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action. The general security situation in the Zone was relatively calm within the period in focus; however, some locations recorded pockets of incidents. Some of these incidents were recorded at; Boi village in Mangu LGA; Rikko, Gangere and Dutse Uku areas of Jos North LGA; Heipang village in Barkin Ladi LGA and Gumsher village in Kanam LGA of Plateau State. Other locations were; Gurawa village under Kundum District in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State as well as Jankasa village in Zangon Kataf LGA, Wasa Station in Sanga LGA and Agban village in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State. These operations led to the recovery of 7 assorted arms, 19 rounds of 7.62mm and 104 livestock among other items. Troops’ response to distress calls helped to repel and forestall criminal elements and their activities, thereby leading to the rescue of 33 victims of armed bandits’ attacks and kidnap incidents and the arrest of 23 criminal elements within the period.

Furthermore, Operation SAFE HAVEN also carried out non-kinetic operations by engaging youths in sporting activities. Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted a Peace and Unity Marathon Competition organized by troops in Mangu LGA of Plateau State. A total of 160 participants from diverse religious and ethnic groups within Plateau State took part in the competition. At the end trophies and prices were presented to participants in the different categories.

OPERATION WHIRL STROKE

Operation WHIRL STROKE has continued to maintain operational tempo in both its kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the North Central Zone which yielded significant results. Within the period under review, clearance and raid operations were carried out at Gbise, Katsina-Ala, Zaki-Biam, Tungu Atogbenda, Atumbe and Ior Humber in Benue State as well as Agboda, Udeni Gida and Araba Udege communities in Nasarawa State. Cumulatively, a total of 19 arms including AK-47 rifles, Machine Guns, 2 locally-made pistols and 6 extra rifle magazines as well as 79 rounds of ammunition were recovered within the period. Other weapons recovered were 36 hand grenades, pump-action as well as locally-made rifles and ammunition. Also, a total of 9 armed bandits were arrested and 3 kidnapped civilians rescued, 2 armed bandits were killed in the course of the operations.

Furthermore, troops held peace and security meetings with community/youth leaders and other critical stakeholders and security agencies at Dobely community in Lau LGA of Taraba State as well as Buruku town in Buruku LGA, Iyoude community and Palaces of the District Heads of Ngbaa and Okpoga communities in Guma LGAs and Tse Dogo community in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

OPERATION DELTA SAFE

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted land, maritime and air operations in the South-South Zone, to forestall activities of economic saboteurs and other criminal elements. Within the period, several anti-illegal oil production and raid operations were executed at different locations in the Zone that yielded significant results. In the course of these operations, troops discovered and deactivated illegal oil refining/bunkering sites. These feats were recorded in Brass, Yenagoa, Nembe, and Southern Ijaw LGAs in Bayelsa State; while in Delta State, some significant achievements were recorded in Sapele, Warri South and Warri South West LGAs. Also attendant results were recorded in Ahoada, Onne, Elele, Isiokpo, Emoha, Port Harcourt, Isong Enwang, Akwa Ibom State, Bonny and Ikwere LGAs of Rivers State.

Cumulatively, troops discovered and immobilized a total of 20 illegal refining sites, 62 ovens, 12 cooking pots/boilers, 8 cooling systems, 19 reservoirs, 18 large dugout pits and 88 storage tanks. Additionally, 8 criminal elements, including 2 impostors were arrested and 7 arms and 3 rounds of ammunition, among other items, were recovered in the course of the operations in the Zone. Additionally, troops rescued 13 kidnapped civilians within the period. Consequently, a total of one million, two hundred and three thousand, two hundred and fifty litres (1,252,250ltrs) of illegally refined AGO and one million, one hundred and thirty-eight thousand, three hundred and forty litres (1,140,340ltrs) of stolen crude were recovered in the course of the operations. Furthermore, troops neutralized 3 armed robbers and rescued 2 kidnapped civilians; while 5 criminal elements associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period.

Gentlemen of the Press, gleaning from this brief and other parameters there is no gainsaying that the efforts of Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, both kinetic and non-kinetic, achieved significant results. We will not relent nor rest on our oars in the fight against criminalities in all parts of the Country. As always, the Military High Command commends the continued sacrifices of its troops and continues to salute their courage and resilience towards achieving sustainable peace in the Country. We also thank the general public and the entire press community for their continuous support and encourage all to avail security forces with credible and timely information that will facilitate our proactive engagements across all theatres of operation in the country.