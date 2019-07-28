Troops of 1Division Nigerian Army have neutralized five bandits and arrested four others in two separate operations in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Col. Ezindu Idimah, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday.

Idimah said Troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III dislodged a bandits camp in Dagu village of Igabi local government on July 24, following credible information.

“During the operation, two bandits were

neutralised and one was apprehended. Others evidently escaped with gun shot wounds.

” Troops also, rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu from the bandits den around Makarfi Farm junction in Igabi LGAs on July 25.