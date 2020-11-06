Troops of Operation Hadanrin Daji have neutralised five bandits and rescued three women and their children in an encounter with bandits at Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Major-Geneneral John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while giving an update on various military operations in the North-West and other parts of the country between October 31 and November 4.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter,’’ Enenche said.

Enenche said that during the period, troops arrested two suspected bandits’ collaborators in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, another two bandits in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Deducing from the above successes, it is clear that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria working with other security agencies are committed in their endeavour to end banditry and other sundry crimes in the country,’’ he said.

The media coordinator assured people of the zone of the military’s commitment to safeguard their lives and property, but urged them to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information.