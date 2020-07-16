Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers of Operation Sahel Sanity have foiled bandits’ attempts to rustle some livestock and killed six of them in Zamfara State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers recovered one GPMG, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and 34 motorcycles from the bandits while some of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

Enenche, in the statement, said: “In continuation of the operational mandate to stamp banditry and untoward activities out of North-West zone of the country, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity on July 14, 2020 neutralised six armed bandits.

Acting on credible Human Intelligence, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity backed by helicopter gunships of the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji stormed the bandits’ enclave at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara State and made contact with the criminal elements.