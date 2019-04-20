Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operations Sharan Daji (OPSD) and Harbin Kunama III on Thursday killed seven bandits in a fierce encounter in Zamfara State. A statement by the acting Force Information Officer, OPSD, Major Clement Abiade said the troops of OPSD and Harbin Kunama III in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Deep Blue Special Forces, the Nigerian Air Force Component and Vigilantes while in clearance operation in Aljumana Fulani and Ketere villages in Zamfara State on Thursday engaged the bandits in gun battle leading to the death of seven of them and arrest of others.

“The bandits who were armed with sophisticated automatic weapons were overpowered by the superior fire power of the troops, thereby compelling the survivors among them to flee with gunshot wounds, abandoning their camp and logistics, which were destroyed by the troops”, he said.

Abiade said the troops also recovered 934 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, one AK 47 rifle, one steel chain used by bandits to restrain kidnapped victims and seven motorcycles. He said the troops in another sting operation to Kara market in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state also arrested a suspected informant who stealthily provides information to armed bandits in the general area.

“The arrest has further led to the bursting of three other suspected informants who are currently undergoing interrogations with the relevant prosecuting security agencies”, he said.

He said during the operation, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice, while six others and a vigilante who sustained various degrees of injuries have been evacuated for medical attention. “The Force Commander (FC) Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki commiserates with the family and relations of the late soldier”, adding that “his sacrifice will not be in vain.”