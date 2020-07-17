Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Nigerian Army under the auspices of Exercise Sahel Sanity a component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed 7 bandits and arrested many bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states.

A statement by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig. General Benard Onyeuko in Gusau Friday said In continuation of the robust clearance operations against armed bandits and other sundry criminals in the North West the troops achieved tremendous successes.

“Relatedly, on 14th July, acting on credible intelligence troops arrested one bandit informant at Isa-Matete Junction in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

He added that similarly acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bingi arrested 5 suspected bandits while displaying 17 cows and a goat for sale at Bingi market in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the animals were earlier rustled from Gabiya village. Similarly, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Danjibga in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State handed over 121 cows and 37 sheep recovered from rustlers to the committee for recovery of rustled animals for necessary action,” he said.

Onyeuko added that troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operation Forces deployed at Batsari had a meeting engagement with some marauding armed bandits at Jigawar Mallamai in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, 4 bandits were neutralized, one AK 47 rifle and 21 motorcycles were recovered. All recovered motorcycles were destroyed instantly,” he said.

The General said on 15th July, troops conducted clearance operation on suspected bandits hideouts at Garin Maza, Tamuske, and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State and made contact with the bandits where three bandits were killed and 6 motorcycles were recovered while the hideouts were destroyed.

“On 16th July, troops of Forward Operation Base Dangulbi conducted clearance patrol to Dan Kaka and Dan Kura villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State which made the cowardly bandits to flee and abandoned thrre motorcycles which were recovered by the troops,” he said.