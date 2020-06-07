Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed 70 bandits in Kachia, Kaduna State.

The troops under Operation Accord working in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes were said to have killed the bandits while on a clearance patrol to Kachia Forest.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known in a statement. Enenche who said several others escaped with injuries and called on people of the area to report anyone with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security agencies.

His statement reads; “In a combined ground and air offensive on 5 June 2020, troops of Operation Thunder Strike under Operation ACCORD in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and local vigilantes conducted a clearance patrol to Kachia Forest and neutralized some armed bandits/cattle rustlers. This followed timely and credible information on the bandits’ movement within the area. Troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest. Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, seventy (70) bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries.