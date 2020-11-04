The Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operation Fire Ball have eliminated 75 Boko Haram/Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists within one month in North-East.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this yesterday while giving update of the activities of the troops between September 28 and October 31.

Onyeuko said that Operation Fire Ball was a subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North-East.

He said that several war equipment, including four gun trucks, one Bedford truck and three anti-aircraft guns were destroyed during the period.

According to him, other weapons captured include six fun trucks, four anti aircraft guns, one PKT gun, four GPMG, one automatic grenade launcher, Dushka gun, one LMG, 48 AK47 rifles, one locally made pistol and 10 AK47 magazines.

He further said: “Large cache of ammunition including 36 hand grenades, 567 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 448 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 50 rocket propelled grenade bombs and 17 locally manufactured rounds were recovered.” According to him, three shells for making Improvised Explosive Device (IED), one smoke grenade and two belts of PKT rounds as well as assorted non-lethal items were also captured from the criminals.