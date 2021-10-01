The Defence Headquarters said the troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated 85 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in one month.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure while giving an update on the military operations across the country between September 2 and 30, yesterday, in Abuja.

Onyeuko also disclosed that a total of 2,783 terrorists and their family members surrendered to the troops as a result of the intensity of fire from artillery and air bombardment during the period, as part of ongoing mass surrender by the Boko Haram members in Borno.

He added that a total of 43 terrorists, including their collaborators and logistics suppliers, were arrested in the course of the various operations.

He said the operations led to the recovery of 121 assorted weapons, including SMG, HK21 guns, AK-47 and locally-made rifles with magazines, 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammunition, locally made pistols, smooth body grenades and RPG-7 bombs.

