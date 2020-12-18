The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Fire Ball, eliminated nine Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in two encounters in parts of Borno on Thursday.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement on Friday, said that more gun trucks and cache of arms and ammunitions were also captured by the troops.

Operation Fire Ball is a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, set up to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

Onyeuko said the troops had in the early hours of Thursday, engaged and killed four terrorists who launched an attack on Army Super Camp 17 at Cross-Kauwa.

He said the troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in a swift reaction, knocked out the enemies with superior firepower and inflicted heavy casualties on the criminals.

According to him, after the decisive encounter, four Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were neutralised while two gun trucks, one Anti Aircraft Gun and assorted ammunitions were captured.

Onyeuko also disclosed that troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru, killed five terrorists in an ambush launched by BHT/ISWAP fighter around Kenuba on Wednesday.

According to him, troops swiftly dismounted and engaged the criminals in fierce fight thereby forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, five Boko Haram criminals were neutralised while one gun truck was destroyed, one anti aircraft and three AK47 rifles were captured from the fleeing criminals,” he said.

The spokesperson commended the troops for their continued dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He also assured the people of the determination of the military high command to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves.

Onyeuko encouraged the people to avail the troops with credible information that would help in the execution of the operation. (NAN)