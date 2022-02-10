From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said military operations conducted in the last three weeks has led to the killings of 120 terrorists and other criminals and the arrest of fifty others.

Director Defence Media Organization, Major General Bernard Onyeuko who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, said the soldiers also recovered various assorted arms, ammunitions, gun trucks and other dangerous weapons within the period and rescued 38, abducted persons.

Onyeuko, while giving an update of military operations conducted between January 10-February 22, said that troops discovered, and destroyed45 illegal refining sites, 72 cooking ovens, 127 metal storage tanks, 30 dug out pits, 23 cotonou boats, 47 pumping machine and 9 tankers.

He further stated that troops on internal security operations in the Niger delta recovered a total of 2,531,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and and 2,807,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Gen Onyeuko, also said that 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to soldiers at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State.

Giving an update of the operations, Onyeuko said “In the past 3 weeks, operations were recorded in all theatre of operations within the country which recorded significant results. The brief will cover the operational activities of own troops and other security agencies conducting operations to tackle insecurity in the country between 20 January – 10 February 22.

OPERATION HADIN KAI

1. Own troops consolidated their operational success against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorist (ISWAP) in the last 3 weeks. Some of the areas which the operations were conducted are; Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, Kanduga, Damboa, Damasak, Gudumbali and Nganzi Local Government Area. Kukawa, Chibok as well as Sambisa Forest, Kirta Wulgo in Marte Local Government of Borno State. Troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe State around Goniri in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State. Notably the air interdiction at eliminated several ISWAP Commanders and their fighters during the encounter. An ISWAP senior commnander Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorist were killed during the airstrike. Relatedly, the Air Component conducted air strikes on ISWAP enclaves at Abbaganaram, Bukar Mairam, Chukum Gudu and Jubilaram in Marte Local Government Area neutralized scores of terrorists including high profile Commanders while about 25 Terrorists got drowned in the lake in an attempt to escape the bombardment. The ISWAP armoury and warehouse were also destroyed and arrest of several terrorists recovery of assorted arms, ammunition and captured their gun trucks and other weapons. Also, livestocks and other items of security concern were recovered as well as rescued abducted civilians.

2. Cumulatively, the troops within the period under review, neutralized 120 fighters, arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibers of ammunition were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, troops rescued 25 abducted civilians. Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State. It is noteworthy to state that out of the 965 terrorists that surrendered within the period under review 104 are from ISWAP Camp that surrendered to own troops at Marte. The surrendered terrorist have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

OPERATION HADARIN DAJI

3. Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI within the last 3 weeks has maintained the operational pace by conducting clearance operations on criminal enclaves across the theatre. The troops operational efforts has yield notable result in some locations such as; Alawa village along Moroki-Dogo Karfe road, Gidan Algo village under Kotorkoshi district in Bungudu Local Government area, Garaki village, Kpele and Gororo villages in Bakura Local Government Area, Kukamaiskeka village, Farin Ruwa in Maril Local Gvernment Area, Kura and Agama Lafiya villages under Rajiya District in Gusau Local Government Area, Gobirawan Dawan Jiya in Anka Local Government Area, Magazu village all in Zamfara State. other operational locations were Denge Shuni Local Government area, Gaido village, and Dankade village in Kebbi State. Furthermore, other operational locations were, Tikawa village, Malugo village, Shadadi and Zamfarawa village under Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area. Troops also conducted operational activities in other locations like Golodanchi and Margai village in Sokoto and Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina respectively. Consequently, these operations resulted in the recovery of 40 AK-47 rifles, and assorted arms and 340 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, 45 motorcycles and decimations of scores of bandits and 90 rustled livestock were recovered by own troops.

OPERATION SAFE HAVEN

4. The troops of operation SAFE HAVEN within the last 3 weeks carried out several operational activities at different locations of the theatre that yielded notable result, within some of the operations executed at Gada Biu, Kabong, Rikkos, Bauchi road in Jos North Local Government area. Hawankibo in Riyom Local Government, Kuru, Mushuru Tungur and Mushere areas in Bokos Local Government area, Adu village in Bassa Local Government Area, Kuru Tasha Weren in Riyan Local Government Area all in Plataeu State. other locations are; Kurmin Masara and Bakin Kogi in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Kafanchan, Kurfi Zarkwai village Maganiya District, Sonje village under Agban District, Tudun Wada in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. scores of criminal elements including; kidnappers, bandits, fraudsters, armed robbers, illegal arms dealers and their collaborators, drug peddlers as well as rescued kidnapped persons and recovered several security related items. Thus, within the period own troops arrested 50 criminal elements and rescued 13 kidnapped victims. Also, troops recovered 33 arms and 150 calibers of ammunitions, 450 rustled livestocks among others items of security concern in the course of their operations.

OPERATION WHIRL STROKE

5. In the last 3 weeks troops carried out operations at Akpanaja, Antie Rukubi Junction in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Other loctions include: Tor-Damisah, Takum, Wukari all in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. Also, the troops conducted operational activities at Igumale forest in Ado Local Government Area, Konte village in Katsina Ala Local Government Area, North Bank area of Makurdi, and Akpanaja/Anyie general area in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. Consequently, a total of 25 criminals were arrested, while large caches of assorted arms and different calibers of ammunition were recovered. Additionally, troops rescued 10 kidnapped persons, 8 trucks laden with vandalized railway track sleepers, 3 cars, 7 motorcycles with large quantities of Marijuana impounded in the course of operations, within the same period.

OPERATION DELTA SAFE

6. In this theatre troops conducted operations at different locations, in creeks, villages and towns in Obelle, Rumuekpe, Oduoha, Isiokpo, Ibas in Emohua Local Government Area, Samkiri Community, Idodha/Ozochi Communities in Ahoada West Local Government all in Rivers State. Other locations include; Opuama, Warri North Local Government Area, Madangbo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area, Gbene Community, Abalama Community all in Delta State.

7. Accordingly, in the last 2 weeks, troop discovered, and destroyed a total of 45 illegal refining sites, 72 cooking ovens, 127 metal storage tanks, 30 dug out pits, 23 cotonou boats, 47 pumping machine, 9 tankers. Consequently, a total of 2,531,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and and 2,807,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations in addition, 20 coolants, 9 tankers were recovered. Also, 50 galvanized pipes illegally connected to pipelines were excavated, 12 economic saboteurs associated with pipeline vandalization were arrested within the period. All the apprehended criminals and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

8. Finally, I wish to convey the appreciation of the Military High Command to our troops in the frontlines of operations in the various theatre for their sacrifices in combating the various security challenges confronting the nation. The general public is highly appreciated also, for the cooperation given the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the course of our operations. Gentlemen of the press, I also convey the appreciation of Military High Command for your immense support and further encourage all to continue to avail security forces with credible and timely information that will aid our proactive operational engagements in the Country.