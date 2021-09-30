From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said counter-insurgency and anti banditry troops have killed 436 bandits and members of Boko Haram and ISWAP across the country in the last three weeks.

The soldiers also arrested 105 bandits, kidnappers and their informants in various parts of the North East and North West parts of the country.

Acting Director, Defence Media Organisation (DMO), Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at a media briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the operations conducted between September 2-30 led to the recovery of several arms and ammunition and 12,250, bags of Improvised Explosives Device (IED), materials.

Onyeuko said that within the period under review, troops intensified offensive operations on bandits’ enclaves in the North West Zone, while the Air Component dominated the airspace by maintaining surveillance patrols and conducted air bombardments on several criminal enclaves in different locations in the area.

He said these operations have drastically degraded their operational capabilities and denied them freedom of action as well as frustrating the movement of arms, ammunition and other illegal items, whilst building confidence among locals.

Gen Onyeuko said troops on internal security operations in the Niger delta region discovered and deactivated 69 illegal refining sites which had a total of 79 ovens, 77 cooking pots/boilers and 76 cooling systems, 48 large dugout pits and 246 storage tanks as well as drums and sacks. These were cumulatively laden with two million, one hundred and fifty-seven thousand litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 1,300 tons and four million, five hundred and thirty-eight thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

Giving an update on military operations conducted in the last three weeks, Gen Onyeuko said:

