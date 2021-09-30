From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said counter-insurgency and anti banditry troops have killed 436 bandits and members of Boko Haram and ISWAP across the country in the last three weeks.
The soldiers also arrested 105 bandits, kidnappers and their informants in various parts of the North East and North West parts of the country.
Acting Director, Defence Media Organisation (DMO), Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at a media briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.
He said the operations conducted between September 2-30 led to the recovery of several arms and ammunition and 12,250, bags of Improvised Explosives Device (IED), materials.
Onyeuko said that within the period under review, troops intensified offensive operations on bandits’ enclaves in the North West Zone, while the Air Component dominated the airspace by maintaining surveillance patrols and conducted air bombardments on several criminal enclaves in different locations in the area.
He said these operations have drastically degraded their operational capabilities and denied them freedom of action as well as frustrating the movement of arms, ammunition and other illegal items, whilst building confidence among locals.
Gen Onyeuko said troops on internal security operations in the Niger delta region discovered and deactivated 69 illegal refining sites which had a total of 79 ovens, 77 cooking pots/boilers and 76 cooling systems, 48 large dugout pits and 246 storage tanks as well as drums and sacks. These were cumulatively laden with two million, one hundred and fifty-seven thousand litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 1,300 tons and four million, five hundred and thirty-eight thousand litres of stolen crude oil.
Giving an update on military operations conducted in the last three weeks, Gen Onyeuko said:
‘Between 2 and 30 September 2021, within the period in focus, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria had sustained the upscale in the rate of operational efforts across various theatres in the Country. The heightened activities yielded significant results in the various theatres, some of which were discussed during a media engagement held yesterday. As some of you are aware the Second Edition of the “Open Ear Dialogue” was held yesterday 29 September with the Chief of DefenceStaff (CDS), Service Chiefs and Senior Editors/Media Executives of various media establishments in the Country. During the session, a lot of topical issues were discussed and answers were provided to numerous questions asked, by the CDS and the Service Chiefs. Consequently, our brief today will be a summary of our operational efforts that yielded significant results within the period under review.
OPERATION HADIN KAI
‘Within this period under review, troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained the operational tempo in land and air offensives against terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East theatre. Troops had several encounters with terrorists at different locations. In the course of the operations, significant results were recorded in different locations in the North East. These locations include; Mazga – Kamuya, Damboa Wass – Bitta – Balo – Gwoza and Damboa– Bulabulin – Maiduguri roads as well as at Bazza, Jigaiambuand Michika towns, in Borno State. Other locations are; Mairari, Rumirgo and Fuye villages; Gashua market, Takaskala axis, Damaturu – Maiduguri main supply routes, Mafa town as well as along Gulumba Gana – Dikwa road, all in Borno State. In addition, dozens of ISWAP/BHT terrorists and their collaborators were neutralized in coordinated airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on 26 September 2021. This feat was achieved at DabanMasara, north of Lake Chad in Kukawa LGA of Borno State, from where the criminal elements launch attacks on own troops’ locations and innocent civilians in the area.
‘Cumulatively, a total of 85 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized and 43 terrorists including their collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested in the course of the various operations. Also, a total of 121 assorted weapons including SMG, HK21 guns, AK-47 and locally-made rifles with magazines, 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammunition, locally made pistols and smooth body grenades, RPG-7 bombs as well as 12,250 bags of fertilizers and 178 rustled livestock among several other items were recovered. Furthermore, a total of 2,783 terrorists and their families surrendered within the period under review.
OPERATION HADARIN DAJI
‘In operation HADARIN DAJI, troops within the period intensified their offensive operations on bandits’ enclaves in the North West Zone. The operations have drastically degraded their operational capabilities and denied them freedom of action as well as frustrated movement of arms, ammunition and other illegal items, at the same time built confidence among locals. During the period under review, own troops responded to distress calls on bandits’ activities at different locations in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States. These include; armed bandits’ attacks on Gidan Kwaruvillage in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, Kaiga general area and Tafoki village in Funtua LGA of Katsina State. Other incidents recorded were bandits’ invasions of Burkusumatown and Makuwana village in Sabon-Birni LGA of Sokoto State and Sabuwa Town as well as bandits’ roadblock along Gimi-Gora Road also in Katsina State. Troops’ swift responses with superior firepower during the incidents led to the repelling of armed bandits who were forced to flee in disarray, neutralization of scores of them and arrest of some others, including their informants and collaborators. Also, arms and ammunition among other items were recovered. Additionally, troops neutralized and arrested armed bandits and their arms supplier and informants at Kofar Fada village inKankara LGA, Shabba village under Jibia LGA, Kaigageneral area as well as Ummandau and Gammu villages, all in Katsina State. Furthermore, troops conducted clearance/raid operations on bandits’ enclaves at Falaliya, Yan Duwatsu, Kunkare, Jangeme, Mazarko and Kasalavillages under Talata Mafara LGA in Zamfara State as well as Yarmariya village in Tudun Wada LGA of Kano State and cleared bandits’ camps. During the period under review, a total of 240 armed bandits were neutralized, 125 assorted arms including AK-47 and FN riffles and Dane guns as well as 1,166 rounds of 7.62mm special/NATO ammunition, 1,304livestock and 54 motorcycles among other items were recovered within the period. Also, 47 armed bandits, informants and bandits’ collaborators were arrested within the period.
‘In the same vein, the Air Component conducted air bombardments on criminal enclaves in different locations including Magami and Dansadau forests in Zamfara State. Also, it carried out coordinated offensive airstrikes were also executed on bandits’ hideouts, from where they launched attacks own troops’ locations and innocent civilians between 22 and 26 September 2021. The air operations yielded attendant successes at Danmusa, Safana and Dutsinma LGAs as well as Gonar, Sani, Jikan and Malam villages at the Yantumaki forest, Lelet village forest and Yantumaki – Maidabino road in Katsina State. The operations resulted in the neutralization of no fewer than 53 armed bandits, while several others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds and destruction of several of their structures used as hideouts and logistics facilities. The Air Component also provided close air support for ground troops during their operations.
OPERATION SAFE HAVEN
‘In Operation SAFE HAVEN, troops within the period conducted several operations to curb criminalities in their area of responsibility. Troops’ response to a distress call on 4 September 2021 yielded significant results along Ganawuri – Manchok Road, where 2 drug peddlers were arrested with 320 parcels of cannabis sativa worth Nine Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira, stocked in a vehicle. In another development, troops on the same day swiftly mobilized to forestall farmers/herders’ clash over farm encroachment and destruction by herders’ cattle at Jebbu Miango village in Bassa LGA of Plateau State. Two of the armed herdsmen were arrested in the process. Similarly, on 6 September, troops on cordon and search operation arrested 11 armed bandits who were involved in an earlier attack on Angwan Thabo’
