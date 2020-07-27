Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of military Operation Sahel Sanity conducting clearance operations in the North-West have arrested the killing of two bandits, with the arrest of a gun supplier and several bandit informants in Zamfara and Katsina States.

Briefing reporters at the Special Army Super Camp IV in Faskari, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig-General Bernard Onyeuko, said that on July 22, troops acting on credible intelligence in Gusau, Zamfara State, effected the arrest of a notorious gunrunner identified as Musa Abubakar (alias Kasko/Buzu) from Mai Wake village, Dakoro area of Maradi, Niger Republic.

‘The suspect is believed to be involved in the supply of illicit arms from Niger Republic to Nigeria through Sabon Birni and Isah Local Government Areas of Sokoto State,’ he said.

General Onyeuko said that on July 25, troops conducted a Cordon and Search operation at Gurbin Baure in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, two bandits were killed while three bandits were arrested.

‘Also on 25th July, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena while conducting a patrol to Anguwan Yara, Bankami, Faduwa and Danlayi villages in Zamfara State arrested one bandit informant named Garba Faduwa,’ he said.

The Acting Director added that similarly, on 25th July, troops deployed at the Forward Operation Base Unashi on fighting patrol to Dan Kadai village following information of sighting of bandits around Akawo village under Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara State which made the bandits abandon the kidnapped victim, one Alhaji Lawal Mamman.

Onyeuko said on 25th July, troops deployed at Sabuwa town in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina state received a distress call on kidnap activities in the town, which made the kidnappers abandon four kidnapped victims.

‘The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued the arduous task of eliminating and arresting unrepentant armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the entire North-West zone of the country,’ he said.