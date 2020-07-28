Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Troops of Exercise Sahel Sanity conducting clearance operations in North west have killed two bandits, arrested a gun supplier and several bandit informants in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Briefing journalists at the Special Army Super Camp IV in Faskari, the acting Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko, said on July 22, troops acting on credible intelligence in Gusau, Zamfara State arrested a notorious gunrunner, Abubakar Musa, alias Kasko/Buzu, from Mai Wake village, Dakoro area of Maradi, Niger Republic.

“The suspect is believed to be involved in the supply of illicit arms from Niger Republic to Nigeria through Sabon Birni and Isah Local Government Areas of Sokoto State,” he said.

General Onyeuko said on July 25, troops conducted a Cordon and Search operation at Gurbin Baure in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, two bandits were killed while three were arrested.

“Also on July 25, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena ,while conducting patrol to Anguwan Yara, Bankami, Faduwa and Danlayi villages in Zamfara State arrested one bandit informant Garba Faduwa,” he said.

Oyeuko, added that similarly, on July 25, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Unashi, on fighting patrol to Dan Kadai village following information of sighting bandits around Akawo village under Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State which made the bandits to abandon the kidnapped victim, Alhaji Lawal Mamman.

Onyeuko said on the same date, troops deployed at Sabuwa town in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State received a distress call on kidnap activities in the town, which made the kidnappers to abandon four kidnapped victims.

“The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued the arduous task of eliminating and arresting unrepentant armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the entire North West zone of the country,” he said.