Military troops have killed five Boko Haram members including a gunner and a driver of the insurgents’ vehicle laden with explosives during a fresh attack on Baga over the weekend.

The military said the insurgents came again to Baga, a Borno border town, Saturday night barely a month after they captured the fishing town.

“The terrorists, armed with two gun trucks, a vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a suicide bomber met their Waterloo while frantically fighting to break into the defensive position of the troops,” spokesman, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed in a statement on Sunday.

He said the troops made up of combined Special Forces of Army, Navy and Air Force “neutralisied” five of the insurgents, including a driver and a gunner firing from a gun truck, a suicide bomber in a vehicle loaded with IED and two other Boko Haram members.

He said a gun truck and one IED-carrying vehicle, one anti-aircraft gun and three AK 47 rifles were recovered from the insurgents.

Some Boko Haram militants believed to be from the Al-Barnawi’s group seized Baga on December 26, forcing about 30,000 people to flee their homes to Maiduguri, the state capital, some 170 kilometres away.

The military last week said it recaptured the town.