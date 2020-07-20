Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers fighting the counter terrorism war in the northeast have killed six top Boko Haram commanders and recovered several of their weapons at Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon, in Borno State.

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were said to have targeted the terrorists on their market activities and undercover movement while attempting to cross from Cameroon border towards Sambisa axis.

Among those killed were the Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima, who hibernate in Sambisa forest.

Items recovered from them include three AK-47 rifles, magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda salon car, one motorcycle, eight bicycles, three phones with multiple Sims and memory cards and five copies of the Holy Qur’an. Also recovered was a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander), documents and other logistics.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made this known in a statement.