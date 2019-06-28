Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Hakeem Otiki, has said the recently launched Operation Habin Kunama III, successfully neutralised several bandits in the zone.

Otiki stated this while updating journalists in Sokoto on the success recorded so far by the operation since it was launched last year.

He revealed that Operation Habin Kunama III has captured some bandits, arrested informants, apprehended logistics suppliers, destroyed bandits camps as well as created enabling environment for farming activities in the affected villages.

He also disclosed that with renewed effort by the Army Headquarters and increased collaboration with other security agencies, which includes the Nigerian Air Force, the dynamics of the operation has changed.

He said: “This has yielded more positive results culminating into several encounters and defeat of bandits groups in Isa, Rabbah and Burkusuma around Sububu Forest in Sokoto State.

“In Katsina State, troops operating super camp in Batsari, Safana and Kankara also made contact with bandits gangs and denied them freedom of action in Dumburum Forest.

“In Kebbi State, troops deployed in super camp in Bena, Jega and Danko Wasagu also encountered and defeated bandits in Gando Forest.

“The 8 Division is also effectively collaborating with Operation Hadarin Daji as a blocking force against fleeing bandits from Zamfara State and retrieve several arms and ammunition in the process.