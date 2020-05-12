Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Tuesday killed four armed bandits who invaded Agasha community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Sun gathered from locals in the area that armed herdsmen had earlier on Monday night invaded the community and killed two locals and shot an old woman in their house near LGEA primary school Agasha.

Commenting on the development, Force Commander of OPWS, Maj Gen Adeyemi Yekini, who confirmed the report, said his troops immediately mobilised and went on the trail of the invaders.

“Please, be informed that some suspected armed herdsmen infiltrated Agasha in Guma Local Government area of Benue State and killed 2 villagers overnight,” the statement from Commander Yekini read.

“Operation WHIRL STROKE troops on patrol in the area immediately mobilised to the scene but the herdsmen had fled before their arrival.

“Troops subsequently tracked the assailants through some of the nearby communities overnight while other troops deployed at Tomatar across the river also in Guma blocked the escape route towards Nasarawa State.

“At about 0600hrs this morning, troops had contact with the armed herdsmen at a makeshift camp close to the Benue River during which 4 of the assailants were killed, while troops recovered 2 x AK 47 rifles, 4 magazines and 65 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition from the bandits.

Yekini who noted that none of his men sustained any casualty during the operation explained further that troops were still on search and destroy operation in the general area at the time of this report.

The OPWS boss added that details of further contacts would be communicated to reporters as soon as the operation is over.

Images of the dead bandits below – NSFW –