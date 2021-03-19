From Gyang Bere, Jos

The commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Dickson Onyemulu, said troops under his joint operational area killed a notorious armed robber and a suspected bandit at Kutaya Street, Jengre, in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gen. Oyemulu, in a press statement issued yesterday, stated that two of the suspects escaped with gunshot injuries in the incident, which occurred at about 11:45pm on Wednesday.

“In line with the operational directives and continuous determination to step up the operations against criminals and to bring lasting peace across the Joint Operational Areas, Operation SAFE HAVEN has neutralized one of the notorious armed robbers operating within the Joint Operational Areas.

“At about 11:45pm on March 17, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN on night patrol received a distress call of armed robbery incident at Kutaya Street, Jengre Area of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. The troops swiftly mobilized to the scene, where a shop owner, Mr Reuben was robbed of his personal belongings. In the process, one of the armed robbers was neutralized, while the other two armed robbers escaped with gunshot injuries.”

He said one AK 47, one Fabricated Riffle, one Automatic Pistol, 16 of 9mm rounds ammunition and a cellphone were recovered from the suspects. Gen. Oyemulu, said the body of the armed robber has been deposited at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, as the gallant troops intensify the search of the escaped robbers.