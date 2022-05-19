Troops of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as other security agencies, have killed leader of a notorious gang, Otobong Moses, alias Otoabasi, during a raid at their hideout in Akwa Ibom.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Capt. Samuel Akari, disclosed this to newsmen after the raid in Obon Ebot in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.

Akari said the troops arrested three of the accomplices and rescued two kidnapped victims during the operation.

He disclosed that items recovered from the raid included one Sub Machine Gun and magazine, 67 rounds of 9MM ammunition, two motorcycles, 16 mobile phones, one AK 47 rifle magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition and nine machetes.

He added that other items recovered included two military monkey jackets, one helmet strapped with military camouflage uniform, 2 pairs of military camouflage uniform, one military pull over, ATM card, two TV sets, a standing fan, decoder and four generator sets.

“The first phase of the operations was conducted on May 12, during the operations, troops raided the criminals hideout, but on sighting the troops, the criminals abandoned their hideout and fled.

“The gallant troops rescued the kidnapped victims and arrested two collaborators of the criminal kingpin while the shrine, hideout and assorted charms were set ablaze by the troops.

“Further investigation revealed that the criminal gang is known for terrorising the locals, kidnapping, killing and burying their victims, who do not do their biddings in shallow graves in the general area,” Akari said.

He appealed to residents of the community to return to their homes and continue their legitimate businesses as the security agencies would be on surveillance to ensure peace in the community.

“The good people of Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun LGAs and indeed the entire Akwa Ibom State are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses.

“However, those who are bent on disturbing the peace enjoyed in the state are advised to desist or prepare to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hoodlums hideouts were demolished to ensure that they didn’t return to the place. (NAN)(