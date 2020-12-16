From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence headquarters said soldiers on anti-banditry operations in Zamfara State have arrested one Adamu Abdullahi, said to be a major supplier of logistics to bandits.

The suspect was said to have been arrested while attempting to convey 20 brand new motorcycles carefully concealed in a J5 bus, to a suspected bandits camp.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers from Operation Hadarin Daji, also killed several of the bandits and arrested seven others and recovered one magazine with 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.