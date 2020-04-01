Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigerian Army has killed scores of bandits at Kalaibu Village near Pandogari in Niger State in the operation Lafia Dole, the Defence Headquarters said.

The bandits were bombarded in an air raid conducted by the Air Force Jets following intelligence that the bandits assembled under trees in the area.

The acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who spoke to journalists said: “In continuation of air operations aimed at flushing out armed bandits from the Country, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI, has neutralized some bandits at their hideout located about 10Km Southeast of Pandogari in Niger State.

The attack was undertaken on March 31, sequel to credible human intelligence reports indicating that the bandits had assembled under a group of trees at Kalaibu Village near Pandogari.

A Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter dispatched for an armed reconnaissance mission in the area spotted and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some, while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North West, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation until our mission is accomplished”.