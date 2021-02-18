From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military troops yesterday killed scores of bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State after cutting off their escape route.

The village shares border with Kidandan town of Giwa local government area of the State.

The bandits were said to have earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons, but the victims were rescued by the troops.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he stated that: “Troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army, have neutralized several armed bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari LGA .The village is close to Kidandan Town. The bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons;one woman and three children. They attempted to retreat from the village.

However, the troops mobilized to the location, laid ambush and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape route .

“In the ensuing firefight, several bandits were neutralized, and others escaped with bullet wounds. One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“The four abducted victims were rescued. Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with thanks, and received with elation the news of the rescued victims.

“He commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush”.